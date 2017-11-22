Chicago Bears Linebacker Leonard Floyd to Miss Some Time Due to Right Knee Injury, Avoids ACL Tear

(Photo: Reuters/Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball after getting sacked by Chicago Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field, Oct. 20, 2016.

Chicago Bears Linebacker Leonard Floyd will have to sit out some games after he sustained a serious knee injury in Sunday's 27–24 loss to the Detroit Lions, but it seems that he may have avoided tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

On Monday, Bears head coach John Fox told reporters that Floyd did not suffer an ACL tear, but they still haven't ruled out placing him on the injured reserve list because of the severity of the injury.

"You know, I think he's going to miss some time. The exact extent of all the medical terms, I think it's just fair to say he's going to miss some time. They're still evaluating it," Fox said, via ESPN. "To our knowledge at this point, right now, he did not [tear the ACL]. But that's as of right now," he added.

"I think all of those options [going on IR] are available. Again, we're still evaluating. They have different opinions as far as doctors. We're not at the end of all the evolution yet," he continued.

Floyd hurt his right knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game after he collided with teammate Kyle Fuller while they were attempting to tackle Lions running back Theo Riddick. It was clear right away that Floyd was badly hurt and he stayed on the turf for several minutes until he carted off the field. After the game, Fox told reporters that they think Floyd suffered a "really serious" knee injury.

The Bears used Sam Acho, Pernell McPhee and Isaiah Irving at outside linebacker after Floyd got hurt and they will continue to see an uptick in playing time while the second-year pro is on the shelf.

In 10 games this season, Floyd has recorded 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and two pass deflections.