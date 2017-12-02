(Photo: Reuters/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotić (44) receives a pass against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre, Jan. 3, 2016.

It appears that Nikola Mirotić is ready to bury the hatchet with teammate Bobby Portis after a physical altercation last month left him with multiple facial fractures and a concussion.

On Wednesday, Mirotić spoke with reporters for the first time since the scuffle on Oct. 17, and he revealed that he has accepted Portis' public apology and is ready to move on from the incident.

"I've been playing this game nine years professionally. I was always a good teammate, always professional with everybody and I'm going to continue to do that. If I'm here it's because I want to continue to support the team. He's a part of the team. I'm going to support him too. Obviously, I'm going to give him [fist bumps], like he would give me [fist bumps] too," Mirotić said after Wednesday's practice, via ESPN.

The Montenegrin–Spanish declined to talk more about the altercation, and when he was asked if Portis already knew about that he has accepted his apology, he said, "I guess he will know now."

Previous reports have indicated that Mirotić has told the Bulls front office a "me or him" ultimatum after the incident, but he refused to comment on whether he had requested for a trade. He did note that he was happy with the way the Bulls have handled the entire situation and he said he felt their support.

Mirotić's facial fractures are now fully healed, but there is still no firm timetable for his return.

"That's the final hurdle here, getting him back on the court, in uniform, in a game setting," Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Wednesday, according to ESPN.

It would be interesting to see Portis and Mirotić play together once he's cleared to return to the court because they will have to compete for minutes against each other. Rookie Lauri Markkanen should remain the starter.