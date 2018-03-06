Chicago Bulls Looking to Extend Bobby Portis' Contract

Reuters/Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (5) blocks the shot by Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) during the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena, Jan. 23, 2016.

The Chicago Bulls is looking to extend the contract of Bobby Portis with them. The up-and-coming young forward has been an asset to the team this season, so it is highly possible for the Bulls to secure his services on a long-term contract.

The current NBA season may not be a very good one for the Chicago Bulls, but they have some pretty good players in their lineup that they can take advantage of in the coming years. One of them is Portis, who remains under contract with the team through the 2018-2019 season.

Recently, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports has reported that the 23-year-old forward is on the verge of a new deal with the Bulls. Come summer, the team will reportedly discuss a contract extension with Portis as they start planning for their future and before Portis hits free agency by the end of the next season.

In a statement, Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg has confirmed Goodwill's report, saying that Portis will definitely be part of their plans. "He's able to back down on guys in a league that's really gone to a lot of switching. He can punish the switch on the block. And the important thing is, with a big guy guarding him, he has the ability to stretch the floor where he's shown the improvement over his young course of his career to do that. So we're really happy with Bobby, and I think he's really solidified himself as a big part of our future," he said.

In his first two seasons with the Bulls, Portis averaged just 6.9 points and 5.0 rebounds. He also began this season with controversy when he punched Nikola Mirotic while attending a press conference. Despite all that, he has been a breakout star, averaging 13.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game recently despite his limited playing time.