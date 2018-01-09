Chicago Bulls NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Emerge as Potential Trade Partner for Nikola Mirotić

(Photo: Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotić (44) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center, Dec. 11, 2017.

Despite the team's recent surge up the standings, Nikola Mirotić still wants the Chicago Bulls to ship him elsewhere once he becomes trade-eligible on Jan. 15, and he may have already singled out a potential landing spot.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mirotić seems to be intrigued by the Utah Jazz because of head coach Quin Snyder's "reputation of maximizing offensive talent."

The Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson has also reported that the Jazz have expressed "preliminary interest" in the forward, but nothing is imminent.

A trade between the two teams would make sense.

Mirotić seems like a better fit next to Rudy Gobert than Derrick Favors because of his ability to hit shots from beyond the three-point line. But as noted by Johnson, the Jazz will have to give up a first-round draft pick if they want to acquire the stretch four from the Bulls.

"The Bulls have made clear to the multiple teams they have talked to regarding Mirotic that they're seeking a first-round pick with no long-term contracts attached. As previously reported, if the Bulls pick up the team option on Mirotic's two-year deal, he doesn't have to agree to a trade," Johnson said in his report for the Chicago Tribune.

"Executive vice president John Paxson has made clear the team won't trade Mirotic simply to acquiesce to his desire to be elsewhere in the wake of the Bobby Portis' incident," he added.

In any case, the Bulls really have to move Mirotić before the trade deadline so they can give rookie forward Lauri Markkanen more playing time. They can always look elsewhere if the Jazz can't put together a package they like.

Mirotić is currently averaging 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in under 26 minutes this season, and he's shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 46.5 percent from beyond the arc, and 75 percent from the free-throw line.