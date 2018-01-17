Chicago Bulls NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Mirotić Prefers to Join the Utah Jazz

(Photo: Reuters/John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotić (44) receives a pass against the Toronto Raptors at the Air Canada Centre, Jan. 3, 2016.

Trade talks have started to heat up as Nikola Mirotić becomes trade-eligible this week.

According to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, the Montenegrin–Spanish forward's preferred landing spot remains the Utah Jazz because of the presence of head coach Quin Snyder, but the Jazz's offers have reportedly been "underwhelming" so far.

Previous reports have indicated that the Chicago Bulls are seeking a first-round pick for Mirotić, so they likely won't trade him until they get what they want. In any case, they can afford to wait for the market to develop before they make a deal.

"A source indicated the Bulls will continue to be patient with the process, making sure they leave potential buyers ample time to get into the mix or to raise their offers as the Bulls look for the best possible return for Mirotic," Joe Cowley said in his report for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Meanwhile, Mirotić said he's just going to focus on playing basketball while his agents coordinate with the front office, and Bulls' head coach Fred Hoiberg has praised his attitude while the trade talks are ongoing.

"Niko has been awesome throughout this process," Hoiberg said, via the Chicago Tribune. "And it's not easy when your name is getting thrown out there as much his is. You have to prepare, worry about what you can control and giving great effort. I give Niko a lot of credit for doing that," he continued.

Mirotić is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in under 25 minutes a game this season. He's also shooting 47.9 percent from the field, 45 percent from three-point range, and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line.

In other news, Cowley has reported that veteran center Robin Lopez and wing Justin Holiday are likely going to be dealt as well before the trade deadline.