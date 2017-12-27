Chicago Bulls NBA Trade Rumors: Nikola Mirotić Still Open to a Trade Away From Chicago

(Photo: Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotić (44) celebrates after scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center, Dec. 11, 2017.

Forward Nikola Mirotić has helped the Chicago Bulls string together a 7–2 record since he made his return earlier this month, and it seems his altercation with Bobby Portis is now a thing of the past. However, not much has changed off the court.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley, Mirotić has informed the Bulls front office that he's still willing to waive his no-trade clause if they trade him to a playoff contender. Of course, the Bulls can't trade him until Jan. 15 because he was a free agent this past summer.

"If the Bulls could get a mid- to late-first-round draft pick for him — still a big if — he could be traded sooner than later," Cowley wrote in his report.

But why would the Bulls even consider trading Mirotić when he's currently playing at a very high level?

Well, Cowley has a good explanation.

"Before Mirotic's return, the Bulls were 3–20, had the worst record in the NBA and were headed toward having the best chance of winning the draft lottery and the No. 1 pick. After nine games with Mirotic, they've improved to 10–22 and now have the fourth-worst record. In other words, Mirotic is messing up the rebuild, and that's even before guard Zach LaVine has returned," Cowley said.

Well, Mirotić does seem like an odd fit for the rebuilding Bulls, so a potential trade isn't out of the question. Rookie forward Lauri Markkanen has continued to start for the Bulls, but Mirotić has been on a tear since his season debut.

Mirotić is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 rebound in under 26 minutes a game this season. He's also shooting 50.5 percent from the field, an impressive 48 percent from three-point range, and 69.4 percent from the free-throw line. The field goal percentage and three-point percentage are both career-highs.