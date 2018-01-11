(Photo: Reuters/Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports) Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Serge Ibaka (9) and center Steven Adams (12) during the third quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena, March 24, 2016.

The Chicago Bulls can't officially trade Nikola Mirotić until Jan. 15, but trade talks involving the Montenegrin–Spanish forward seem to have picked up steam recently.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune's Tony Jones, talks between the Utah Jazz and the Bulls are getting serious as the two sides discuss a potential deal that will send Mirotić to Salt Lake City in exchange for Derrick Favors.

"Favors and Mirotic make almost the same amount of money, which means a straight up deal would work for both teams," Jones said in his report.

"It's obvious he and starting center Rudy Gobert have issues co-existing in the same frontcourt. Favors may be better suited for center in coach Quin Snyder's offense, which means he's emerged as an obvious trade candidate," he continued.

"If the Jazz trade for him, Mirotic would give Donovan Mitchell and Rodney Hood another complementary scorer, and would provide the Jazz with much-needed offensive spacing,"

As noted by Jones, talks are clearly past the preliminary stage, but both teams still have a lot of things to discuss.

Jones also mentioned that the Bulls have inquired about a first-round pick. A straight swap between the two teams makes sense on paper. However, it should be noted that Favors is on the final year of his contract and he's set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. That means the pick is likely more valuable than Favors for the Bulls at this point.

Favors is currently averaging 12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in under 29 minutes a game this season, and he is shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 73 percent from the free-throw line.

This seems like an intriguing deal at the moment, but the Bulls are expected to receive a lot of offers for Mirotić in the coming days and weeks.