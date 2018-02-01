NBA Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Trade Nikola Mirotić to the New Orleans Pelicans

(Photo: Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotić (44) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center, Dec. 11, 2017.

With a week left before the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls have finally succeeded in moving forward Nikola Mirotić.

The New Orleans Pelicans have confirmed that they have acquired Mirotić from the Bulls in exchange for a 2018 first-round pick, seldom-used center Ömer Aşık, and guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson.

The Bulls had been working on a trade that would send Mirotić to the Pelicans for Aşık and a future first-round draft pick before they added Allen and Nelson, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

That deal fell apart because Mirotić refused to waive his guaranteed $12.5 million for next season. The Montenegrin–Spanish forward would have to forfeit his Bird rights as well if he had approved the trade.

The stalemate ensued because the Pelicans have luxury-tax concerns and they are also planning to re-sign All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

However, the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson has reported that both teams haven't given up yet and they continued to discuss a possible deal.

Mirotić even admitted that he thought the deal with the Pelicans was close when he was pulled off the practice floor earlier this week.

"I said to myself: 'It's happening. It's happening. It could happen.' That's the only thing that popped into my head," Mirotić said on Wednesday, via the Chicago Tribune.

"I said: 'OK, be calm. Wait. Do what they told you to do. Step off the (practice) court.' I was doing some calls to my agent and my family," he continued.

Now Mirotić is officially a member of the Pelicans and he's ready to help the team as they contend for a playoff spot.

Mirotić is averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in under 25 minutes per game this season, and he's shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from beyond the arc, and 82.3 percent from the free-throw line.