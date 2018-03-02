Chicago Bulls Not Doing Great This Season, Head Coach Challenges Them to Stay on Top

Reuters/Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports Chicago Bulls against the Boston Celtics at the United Center, Dec. 11, 2017.

The Chicago Bulls don't appear to have a great standing this National Basketball Association (NBA) season. However, head coach Fred Hoiberg has challenged them to stay on top.

It appears that the Chicago Bulls haven't been playing very well over the 60 games that they had this season.

Luke Askew of Pippen Ain't Easy notes that the Bulls have a standing of 20–40 — not including their most recent match with the Charlotte Hornets — which made him give an overall team grade of D.

But even with the unimpressive standing this season, the Chicago Bulls deserve credit for two things, Askew said. These are their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves and player Zach LaVine's performance.

It just means that fans of the Chicago Bulls shouldn't lose hope, as they still have the chops to bring up their scores for the coming games. LaVine could also be the team's glimmer of hope in having more wins this year.

Meanwhile, head coach Hoiberg gave the Chicago Bulls a challenge on their first practice after the All-Star break, which is to stay among the top five teams in pace over the final 25 games of the season, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Chicago Bulls are struggling to meet their head coach's challenge. The team has been experimenting with different lineups, which resulted in four losses, earning them the sixth rank at 103.4 possessions per game.

Later on, the Chicago Bulls bumped down to the 12th rank at 100.2 possessions per game. However, Hoiberg has a positive outlook still on the team's performance.

"The throw-aheads have helped," Hoiberg said of his team, emphasizing how the Bulls have maximized up-court chest passes rather than dribbling the ball. He also gave credit to the Chicago Bulls for having a consistent play throughout the year.

"(With) that part, we're doing as good a job as we've done all year. Kris Dunn and Cam (Payne) have both done an excellent job looking to get attacks early in possessions," Hoiberg explained, adding that the Bulls' focus should be moving forward.

"What we need to do now is take care of the ball. We can't just play fast and be reckless," the head coach explained.