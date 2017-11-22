Chicago Bulls Roster, Injury News 2017: Zach LaVine Cleared for Full-Contact Practice

(Photo: Reuters/Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) Zach LaVine competes in the dunk contest.

Chicago Bulls knew they had to be patient when they acquired Zach LaVine in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer.

The high-flying guard had to undergo months of rehab after he had surgery to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee in February, but the wait is almost over and he's getting closer to a return to the court.

LaVine visited his doctor in Los Angeles on Monday and he has finally been cleared to take contact in practice. It's only a matter of time now before he makes his debut with the Bulls.

"There's no real timeframe, I guess," coach Fred Hoiberg said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "It's really going to be how he feels. Got him some light contact [Monday] just to get the process started. We'll throw him out there and continue to try and get him to feel better," he added.

There is still no set timeframe for his return at the moment, but LaVine is hoping to play by mid-December.

"That's what I'm going for, at least," LaVine said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"I'm going to see how practice goes, keep going through that, and keep my hopes high. As long as I'm progressing and doing what I need to on the court, this thing could go fast, and I could be out there playing with the guys," he continued.

In 47 games with the Timberwolves last season, LaVine averaged 18.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists while playing in over 37 minutes per game. He also shot 45.9 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, and 83.6 percent from the free throw line.

LaVine has spent most of his career playing a secondary role behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in Minnesota, but he will become the Bulls' primary scoring option once he returns to the floor this season.