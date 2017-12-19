Chicago Cubs MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Club Executives Meeting Yu Darvish

(Photo: Reuters/Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports)

Looks like the Chicago Cubs are making a move to sign free agent starting pitcher Yu Darvish.

According to 670 The Score's Bruce Levine, Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein and executive vice president/general manager Jed Hoyer were spotted in Dallas on Monday, and he said they likely flew into town to meet the four-time All-Star.

FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman would also report that the Cubs were in Dallas to meet Darvish, and he added that they were taking a close look at some of the other top pitchers as well. Heyman specifically mentioned Alex Cobb, Lance Lynn, Jake Arrieta, Danny Duffy and Chris Archer.

Well, the Cubs may have a hard time convincing Arrieta to return after he decided to test free agency, so they may as well target Darvish if they want to add a big name pitcher.

Sure, Darvish imploded in this year's World Series, but baseball fans will have to remember that he's pretty good and he's one of the top tier pitchers available on the free agent market.

The Cubs signed starters Tyler Chatwood and Drew Smyly and relievers Brandon Morrow and Steve Cishek this month, but they could really use someone like Darvish on the roster. Smyly's expected to miss the entire 2018 season anyway while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, so they need to insert someone into the starting rotation.

Mike Montgomery could be an option, but the Cubs don't seem to be interested in giving him the role.

"After Mike Montgomery's desire to be a starter or go somewhere where he could be was reported during the Winter Meetings, there was a thought he could be the answer at the No. 5 spot on the starting staff. But this reported interest in Darvish — not to mention the team's previously reported connections to free-agent starter Alex Cobb — could mean the Cubs are still looking to add a big name to make the rotation more closely resemble what it looked like in recent seasons with Arrieta in the mix," Vinnie Duber said in his column for NBC Sports Chicago.