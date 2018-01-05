Chicago Cubs MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Re-Signing Jake Arrieta Remains an Option

(Photo: Reuters/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta (49) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park, Sept. 4, 2017.

The Chicago Cubs have been linked to some of the top pitchers in the free-agent market this offseason as they look to replace Jake Arrieta. However, things took a rather interesting turn on Tuesday.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale has reported that the Cubs are still interested in re-signing Arrieta, but there's a catch. Apparently, they are only willing to bring him back if he's willing to accept a four-year, $110-million deal.

That could be a problem because Arrieta and his agent, Scott Boras, are reportedly seeking for a six-year deal worth $162 million, per CBS Chicago's Bruce Levine.

Still, a number of observers have pointed out that the Cubs' offer seems fair because Arrieta's going to turn 32 in March and he has had issues with injuries last season.

Right now, signing Yu Darvish will likely remain the Cubs' top priority, but they will keep an eye on Arrieta as well in case they miss out on the four-time All-Star.

"Signing Darvish would give the Cubs one of the best rotations in the National League, good enough to maintain legitimate World Series hopes. But re-signing Arrieta also would keep those same goals intact, which is why the Cubs stayed engaged with the bearded one since free agency began," David Haugh wrote in his column for the Chicago Tribune.

"The Cubs can't afford to miss out on Darvish and Arrieta. They must sign one or the other before spring training for anyone to feel good about their ability to compete with the Dodgers and the Nationals," he added.

Arrieta went 14–10 with a 3.53 earned run average (ERA) in 30 games last season, and he also recorded 163 strikeouts in 168.1 innings pitched.

The pitching market has been slow to develop this offseason, but things will start to pick up as spring training draws near.