Chicago Fire Season 6 Casting News: Kim Delaney Lands Role As Severide's Mother

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Chicago Fire fans will finally see Severide's (Taylor Kinney) mother in an upcoming episode in season 6.

Kelly Severide's (Taylor Kinney) family is finally complete.

Entertainment Weekly revealed that "NYPD Blue" alum and critically acclaimed actress Kim Delaney has been tapped to portray the role of Severide's mother named Jennifer Sheridan.

According to the character description that was released by NBC, Jennifer is a "warm, scripture-quoting, and church-going" person who used to party like it was 1979. She is now "on the path of the straight and narrow. If you ask her, she's moved on from the past, namely her messy divorce from her ex-husband Benny (Treat Williams), but old habits die very hard."

This means that Severide's father Benny will also return to the series in an upcoming episode.

Fans of the action-drama series can remember that Severide was raised by Jennifer after Benny left them. yet she was not featured in the series since it premiered in 2012. However, executive producer Derek Haas previously explained to TVLine that they will tackle the absence of Severide's mother.

"We'll have an explanation for why you haven't seen [Jennifer] in five years that won't be crazy," the executive producer stated. She also said that Jennifer's return will not be a surprise to her son.

Meanwhile, Severide and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) will be forced to become the main subjects of a day-in-the-life photo spread since Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) reluctantly agreed to have their station featured after photos of the two jumping on the roof during a heroic mission made the local paper's front page in the next episode of "Chicago Fire" season 6 titled "The F Is For."

On the other hand, Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) will try to find out what happens to Gerald (guest star Jonathan Isaac Frank), a frequent flier who now lives on the streets. Also, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) will finally decide to come up with a living arrangement with Severide.

The next episode of "Chicago Fire" season 6 will be aired by NBC on Thursday, March 1, at 10 p.m. EDT.