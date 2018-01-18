'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Stella Goes Out on a Date

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Photo image for 'Chicago Fire' season 6

Stella is going out on a date with the hot Hazmat officer Zach (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Slamigan," the synopsis reveals that Stella and Zach will enjoy a night out to get to know each other better. She will likely be satisfied with the progress since she and her friend Brett (Kara Killmer) have been fighting over the man since they first met him. It will be interesting to see how her ex-boyfriend, Severide (Taylor Kinney), will react to the date. Although they have agreed to remain friends, viewers can see that they still care for each other. Stella is also still staying at Severide's apartment. It will definitely be awkward if Severide is around when Zach comes to pick her up for their date.

Meanwhile, Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) will move heaven and hell to find Bria (guest star Quinn Cooke). When she went missing, Dawson knew that the kid's father must have something to do with it. Even though she hated reaching out to Casey for help, she still did it. Her husband was against her involvement with Bria. He felt that she was using the kid to appease her conscience after losing Noah. The couple's marriage has been on the rocks since the little boy was taken away from them. Dawson pushed Casey away, thinking that he was not as invested in their relationship as she was.

Though "Dawsey's" marriage is far from being perfect, Spencer assured the fans that this is normal in this relationship. According to him, this push and pull make their dynamics all the more interesting. He also hinted that Dawson and Casey might have a child of their own, but cautioned that is not going to be soon.

"That's always been there since Casey and Dawson got together from the start," Spencer said. "They've always been a really solid couple, so I think that's a natural progression. I know the fans want to see it. I want to see it, too."

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 10 will air on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.