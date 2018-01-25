'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers: Antonio to Visit Brett?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Photo image for 'Chicago Fire' season 6

Gabby (Monica Raymund) has something planned for her dear friend Brett (Kara Killmer) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Law of the Jungle," the synopsis reveals that Brett will take some time off to pamper herself by going on a spa getaway. Gabby is entirely supportive that her fellow paramedic gets to unwind. She also has an ulterior motive for convincing Brett to go. Before the blonde can react, she will be joined by a surprise guest, courtesy of Gabby. Although the spoilers do not reveal who it is going to be, speculations are rife that it is her brother, Antonio (Jon Seda).

Brett and Antonio's relationship has come to a screeching halt when both agreed it was not the right time for them. He was busy with his transfer to the Assistant District Attorney's office. In a recent interview, Seda hinted that his character would have more time to pursue Brett now since he is back in the intelligence department.

"... I think we can pick up on real chemistry when we have it, and when you've got two actors who can take the work on the page and bring it to life in new and unexpected ways we sense it as writers. It's always nice when the audience senses it too. It's something that we've been wanting to do a lot more of. The problem, especially last year, was that Jon was starring on three different shows. This year he's still starring on [Chicago PD] and trying to schedule these things is hard. But, I do love having them together," Seda said.

The episode will also see tension rising once again between Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney). This time around, the two will not see eye to eye on how to approach a time-sensitive case. The promo photos suggest that the time they waste arguing will have a catastrophic result. In the images, a huge explosion can be seen.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 11 will air on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.