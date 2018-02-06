'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 12 Return Date: Set to Return in March

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for "Chicago Fire"

The last episode of NBC's "Chicago Fire" ended on a massive cliffhanger that has left fans wanting more. Unfortunately, the show will be going on a month-long hiatus to make way for the upcoming Olympic games and will return on March 1.

It is an unfortunate thing for fans but, quite frankly, the Olympics will be taking center stage over the next few weeks, and it is better for "Chicago Fire" in the long run to wait until the first of March to return even if the last episode did end in an explosive cliffhanger.

And what a cliffhanger it was as Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) are seen jumping off a burning rooftop, with their fates still left unknown until the show's return in a few weeks.

Showrunner Derek Haas recently did an interview with TV Line regarding the last episode and he had some ominous words regarding the condition of the two firefighters.

"There's going to be some medical ramifications that play into the next episode," Haas said. "So it's not just a throwaway cliffhanger. They both end up needing some quick rescues themselves."

Definitely a worrying statement, and it is quite clear that this was not just some cheap thrill that they used to make people tune in for the show's return.

In other news for the series, actress Kim Delaney has been confirmed to join the show during this season. She will be playing the role of Jennifer Sheridan, the mother of Severide.

According to Deadline, Sheridan is a classic scripture-quoting, church-going woman, who is trying to turn her life around from her old partying days in the '70s.

With how the show recently ended with Kelly potentially suffering grievous injuries, it is interesting to see how the introduction of his mother will stir the pot.

The next episode of "Chicago Fire" is scheduled to air on Thursday, Mar. 1, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.