'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers: Boden Okays Publicity Boost For Squad

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

The Firehouse 51 will be playing host to a photojournalist in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The F is For," the synopsis reveals that Boden (Eamonn Walker) will be allowing a photographer, albeit unwillingly, to chronicle the comings and goings of his firefighters for a day. Much of the hype stems from the publicity they got when Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) were photographed jumping off an exploding building last episode. Although the chief has no wish to stress his men and women out with the breach of privacy, he will figure that showing how Firehouse 51 works to regular folks is for the best.

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to be a pivotal one for Severide and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo). When he and Casey jumped off from that building, only Casey turns out to be okay. The promo shows Severide's unconscious body floating in the river. Stella is freaking out when she sees her ex-boyfriend's predicament. She is the one who will fish him out of the water. Severide's condition does not look good. Previously, she told him of her plans to leave his apartment. Stella has been rooming with Severide since she was kicked out of her digs.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas hinted that the ex-couple is scheduled for a serious talk. He also said that meeting Stella's admirer, Hazmat officer Zach (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso), might have triggered something in Severide.

"I think that and seeing hazmat Zach in their apartment was a wake-up call for Severide. I do love the chemistry between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. But I also love the chemistry, just personally, between Miranda [Rae Mayo] and Taylor. They're just fun and funny together. So we're playing off a lot of their own friendship, and then fictionally, we take it into a more romantic direction coming up," the EP said.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.