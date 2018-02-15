'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers: Stella Tires of Playing Games with Severide

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) is quickly tiring out of her push-pull dynamics with ex-boyfriend Severide (Taylor Kinney) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The F is For," the synopsis reveals that Stella is finally going to make a decision regarding to her living arrangement with the lieutenant. Last time, she already told him she was planning to look for a new apartment. Stella has been staying at Severide's digs for several weeks since she got kicked out of her former home. Since she is already dating a new guy, Hazmat officer Zach (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso), Stella feels that it is too awkward to stay with her ex.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas hinted that Stella and Severide would soon have a serious talk about what they mean for each other. When he saw her with Zach in the apartment, viewers could feel that he was jealous. Haas teased that Stella's decision to move out might trigger something in Severide.

"I think that and seeing hazmat Zach in their apartment was a wake-up call for Severide. I do love the chemistry between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. But I also love the chemistry, just personally, between Miranda [Rae Mayo] and Taylor. They're just fun and funny together. So we're playing off a lot of their own friendship, and then fictionally, we take it into a more romantic direction coming up," the EP said.

Meanwhile, the promo photos released reveal some exciting moments between the ex-lovers. Last time, viewers saw Severide and Casey (Jesse Spencer) jumping off the roof of a building after a heroic rescue. In the images, Stella can be seen extremely worried after seeing Severide's unconscious form floating in the river. She is the one who plucks him out of the water. When the lieutenant comes around, he and Stella embrace tightly.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 12 will air on Thursday, March 1, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.