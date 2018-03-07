'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Cruz Gets Real With Brett

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Cruz (Joe Minoso) will have a hard time getting through Brett (Kara Killmer) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Hiding Not Seeking," the synopsis reveals that Cruz will struggle expressing what he truly feels for the blonde paramedic. While Brett can see that the other has feelings for her, he has yet to admit it to her directly. Cruz's mixed signals are confusing her and it shows in the sneak peek. When he hears that both Brett and Gabby (Monica Raymund) will be going undercover for the Chicago P.D., he loses his cool.

The clip shows Voight (guest star Jason Beghe) and Antonio (guest star Jon Seda) talking to Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) about a sting operation. They want the girls to plant a bug on the suspect's penthouse. Boden and Casey (Jesse Spencer) are not one hundred percent agreeable with the set up, but they do trust that Antonio will not let anything happen to his sister and ex-girlfriend. Cruz, however, thinks it is a suicidal move and has no problem telling Brett so.

Brett makes clear to Cruz that she is doing this to capture the culprit responsible for the series of bombings that rocked the city. She says that she will not hesitate to do it again if she can help save many innocent lives. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas hinted that this tension between Brett and Cruz would continue cropping up in the next episodes.

"It's less messy in terms of a big triangle with clear lines in it. I'd say they're more dotted lines in this triangle. [Laughs] I think it's one-way, Cruz towards Brett, and he realizes it. And it definitely rears its head over the next few episodes. But Cruz realizes that more important than the romantic feelings he has is the friendship that he has with her," the EP teased.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 13 will air on Thursday, March 8, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.