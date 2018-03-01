'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 13 Spoilers: Stella And Zach's Romance To Fizzle Out

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Zach's (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso) romance will hit a snag in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Hiding Not Seeking," the synopsis reveals that something will come up that is going to put Kidd's relationship with the Hazmat officer in jeopardy. It has not been long since the two started dating. Although her little dates with Zach make things awkward with her roommate, Severide (Taylor Kinney), Kidd thinks it is going to be worth it if she ends up forgetting her past heartbreak.

Kidd and Zach's problem must be due to her behavior when Severide almost died in the explosion in the past episode. When he lost consciousness after jumping from the burning building with Casey (Jesse Spencer), she was out of her mind with worry. It was Kidd who fished the lieutenant out of the water and hugged him tightly when he came around. Even if she never admits it, Zach can feel that the lady is still very much in love with her ex-boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Cruz (Joe Minoso) struggling in expressing his feelings for Brett (Kara Killmer). He worries that she will misunderstand and give up before they can even start. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Derek Haas said that this problem would keep cropping up in the next episodes of the series.

"It's less messy in terms of a big triangle with clear lines in it. I'd say they're more dotted lines in this triangle. [Laughs] I think it's one-way, Cruz towards Brett, and he realizes it. And it definitely rears its head over the next few episodes. But Cruz realizes that more important than the romantic feelings he has is the friendship that he has with her," the EP teased.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 13 will air on Thursday, March 8, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.