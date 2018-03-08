'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 14 Spoilers: 'Dawsey' To Handle Domestic Abuse Case

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) will open a can of worms while helping a woman involved in a car accident in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Looking for a Lifeline," the synopsis reveals that the "Dawsey" couple will respond to a call on a highway mishap. A woman is injured, but when her husband arrives to comfort her, Casey and Dawson will discover something off with his behavior. He does not let her talk at all. Instead, he is the who responds to the firefighters' questions about the accident. His domineering attitude will alarm the couple. They may have just stumbled on an even messier case of domestic abuse.

Elsewhere, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) are tip-toeing around each other. After that touching moment when she thought he died in the explosion, they do not quite know how to behave. Kidd will reportedly uncover something important to the lieutenant. The shy glances and smiles they have while talking about the promo photos hint that things are going well between them. Meanwhile, the other episode titled "The Chance to Forgive" will see Kidd's life in danger while responding to a residential dire.

She and Otis (Yuri Sardarov) will be caught between a rock and a hard place when a gunshot goes off inside the burning house. Severide will most definitely be worried for his ex-girlfriend. This may even be the moment he confesses that he still loves her, if ever she comes out of the situation alive. Showrunner Derek Haas has hinted to TVLine that it would not be long until the pair come clean with their feelings. Although Kidd is dating that hot Hazmat officer, she cannot deny that Severide still makes her swoon.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 13 and 14 will air on Thursday, March 22, starting at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.