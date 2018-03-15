'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 15 Spoilers: Kidd And Otis To Be Taken Hostage?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Otis (Yuri Sardarov) will get more than they bargained for in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Looking for a Lifeline," the synopsis reveals that the two firefighters will be in danger when they respond to a desperate call. Kidd and Otis will last be seen entering a burning house. Their colleagues will be stunned when they hear a gun going off inside. The promo shows Kidd shouting at her radio that someone is firing at them. She is seen dropping to the ground after getting shot. Outside, Boden (Eamonn Walker) is having a hard time stopping his men from running into the building.

Severide (Taylor Kinney), in particular, looks shaken. Joe (Joe Minoso), meanwhile, tries to escape the chief's grasp and go to his friends. Boden knows it will be a suicide move. At that moment, all they can do is wait for news that somehow, both Kidd and Otis are safe. In a recent interview, Mayo spoke about how much her character has grown in the show. She also hinted that it would take a while for Kidd to finally accept that there would be no one else but Severide for her. She firmly believes that Zach (Daniel Di Tomasso) deserves a chance.

"... I think she used to hold her emotional cards closer to her chest, but throughout these two years we've seen her become more and more at home with her firehouse family and more willing to be vulnerable in expressing how she feels. She definitely still has a bit of a "strength wall" up, because it's just how she's had to operate since her parents died, but she is allowing herself to be vulnerable more than she ever has. I'm forever grateful the writers continue to grow and nurture her character into the self-realized badass we see each week," Mayo said.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 13 and 14 will air on Thursday, March 22, starting at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.