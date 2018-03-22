'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 16 Spoilers: Otis in Dire Condition After Rescue Mission?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

A member of the Firehouse 51 will be fighting for his life in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The One that Matters Most," the synopsis reveals that the entire crew will struggle with the ordeal that one of their own may be out of commission for good. Herrmann (David Eigenberg), in particular, will reportedly have a hard time accepting the fact that an injury has made a friend unable to return to work for a long time. The promo shows the firefighters in the hospital. The identity of the fallen warrior is not revealed, but speculations are rife that it is Otis (Yuri Sardarov).

Otis and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) were together in the burning building in the previous rescue mission by the squad. Out of nowhere, gunshots were heard inside the place. Since Kidd is shown well and alive in the promo photo, the one who has taken the short end of the stick must be Otis.

Because of his injury, Boden (Eamonn Walker) will be forced to get a temporary replacement (guest star Damon Dayoub). Showrunner Derek Haas recently spoke to CarterMatt about Dayoub's addition to the cast. He said that he was confident that the actor would bring something new to the show.

"There's going to be a new firefighter in the house played by Damon Dayoub named Cordova, and he's kind of a presence we haven't had on the show before — he's a big guy, he's probably 6'4" in real life, and he comes in as a replacement and there's going to be some resentment there for a little bit. I really like the actor a lot. I think he's playing the part really well. I also just like his physicality and he's giving us something different than what we've had before," the EP explained.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 episode 15 will air on Thursday, March 29, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.