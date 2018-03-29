'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 17 Spoilers: Severide's Mom Arrives in the City

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) will tire herself out, thinking of ways to impress Severide's (Taylor Kinney) mother in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Put White on Me," the synopsis reveals that Severide's mom (guest star Kim Delaney) is arriving in town. Her son does not know that she is coming, hence the huge surprise when he sees her walking in Firehouse 51.

Mrs. Severide likely wants to meet her kid's ex-girlfriend. She knows that the couple's relationship has been everything except smooth-sailing.

Kidd was the reason Severide was almost dismissed from work. The higher ups did not approve of his affair with a co-worker, more so when Kidd's ex-husband returned in the picture.

Spoilers reveal that Severide's mom will not like Kidd, and this makes sense, considering the circumstances. The firefighter will reportedly struggle, trying to win her approval.

The older will also likely have a headache when she learns that Stella has been camping in her son's apartment for a while now. Although she is completely aware of Severide's playboy ways, learning that he has been living with a lady, an ex-lover to boot, will not sit well with her.

With regards to this predicament, showrunner Derek Haas has previously told CarterMatt that they see no haste in bring "Stelleride" together again. It must mean Kidd winning over his mother first.

"I think we slow-build some relationships and others go from zero to sixty. This has been a slow build for really two seasons. They were together fast, but Severide has a history of not getting too emotionally attached to the women in his life. This one has been more slowly building and she's always been the one character who holds her own with Severide — in a lot of ways she is a female Severide and has been since she came on the show. We love their chemistry together and they bring something to each scene that wasn't on the page," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Otis (Yuri Sardarov) adjusting to his new position at the firehouse. In the previous episode, he was shot while responding to an emergency. A gunman was hiding inside the burning building the firefighters were working on. Kidd was with him, and fortunately, she turned out okay.

However, Otis' condition was fatal, as the bullet went through his neck. Then, he discovered that he lost feeling sensation in his legs. Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) of "Chicago Med" explained that it would probably take a while before Otis is completely healed.

While Otis is recuperating, Boden (Eamonn Walker) has chosen a replacement for him. Cordova (guest star Damon Dayoub) was introduced, and as expected, not everyone was happy with him around. Herrmann (David Eigenberg), specifically, was antagonistic over the sub. He must be worried that Otis' place in the firehouse would go permanently to Cordova.

Now, it looks like Boden will allow Otis to go back to work, but in a different position. Otis will likely be given a desk job to keep his mind off his condition.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 episode 17 will air on Thursday, April 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.