'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 18 Spoilers: Severide and Casey Become FBI Agents for a Day

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be roped into work alongside bona fide FBI agents in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "When They See Us Coming," the synopsis reveals that the Firehouse 51 will play host to a bunch of federal agents.

Apparently, the FBI is working a covert case and the men need to disguise themselves as firefighters. Casey and Severide will reportedly volunteer to assist in the operation.

The promo photos show the two wearing their firefighter garbs while forcefully opening a door. What they see inside the room makes them put their hands in the air in an act of capitulation. Dawson (Monica Raymund) looks so worried for her husband, and in one of the images, Casey is shown trying to calm her down.

Showrunner Derek Haas recently told CarterMatt that they are planning an episode that would not involve burning buildings and soot-covered victims. He teased that the storyline would be restricted to the walls of Firehouse 51. While the FBI episode seems to suggest that most of the action will not happen in the headquarters, it is exciting enough for the fans to look forward to. The previous arc where Otis (Yuri Sardarov) was shot came as a shocker. It resulted to the firefighter being relegated to a different position until he is well enough to go back in the field.

"We have another episode coming up later this season following these where the challenge was 'can we do an episode that takes place almost entirely within the Firehouse?' We did one of those last year and it ended up being one of our best episodes. We were like 'let's try it again and for different reasons.' ... The challenge in those is can you do that and have nobody, when they finish watching, even think 'oh, that's what they were doing.' This episode feels as big as some of the ones where we have a giant burning building," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) helping Severide with a personal matter.

In the previous episode, Severide's mother, Jennifer (guest star Kim Delaney), arrived in town. Kidd had a hard time acting around her, and she did her best to win Jennifer's approval. However, all she actually did was push the older woman away.

Jennifer's reaction to Kidd was understandable. She was meeting the woman who put her son's career at risk. Haas told TVLine that Severide and his mom's relationship has always been good. They do not see each other often, but they frequently keep in touch.

"Very good. The only times we've referred to her is that in high school, she had some difficulties when Benny was cheating on her. In Texas, we would call it 'getting checked into the nervous hospital.' So he went and lived with April. The only other time we've referred to her, he said, 'My mom's a saint.' That's the version that we're playing," the EP explained. Haas went on to say that he thinks, most of the time, boys have a special relationship with their mothers.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 episode 17 will air on Thursday, April 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.