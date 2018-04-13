'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 19 Spoilers: Casey Suspects Newest Co-Worker of Theft

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Casey (Jesse Spencer) will let his annoyance with new firefighter Cordova (Damon Dayoub) color his judgment in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Where I Want to Be," the synopsis reveals that Casey will suspect Otis' (Yuri Sardarov) replacement of criminal activities.

Firehouse 51 will reportedly respond to an emergency connected to a Mexican drug cartel. One of its properties, a residential home, is on fire. When the situation is contained, it will be discovered that a huge amount of money from the house has gone missing. Casey can vouch for all the firefighters in the scene, except for Cordova. He thinks that the newcomer may have stolen the money.

Casey's trust on Cordova has gone to zero when he learned that the other was once romantically involved with his wife. Apparently, Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Cordova dated for a while before parting ways. She did not want to tell Casey out of fear that he would misunderstand the situation. Dawson was counting on the rumor that her husband was about to fire Cordova since he could not work seamlessly with the group. The sacking did not materialize, though, since Casey could not find another firefighter who would take Otis' place in the team.

When Casey discovered the truth, it was in the worst possible way. He was at Molly's when he heard someone gossiping that Cordova used to sleep with one of the owners. Casey put two and two together and decided that it could only be Dawson. She eventually admitted the truth and explained why she had to keep quiet about it. Casey and Cordova also talked, stating that they would not let personal problems get in their work. In a recent interview, Spencer assured that it would take so much more before Casey and Dawson give up on their marriage.

"They definitely love each other. I think it's just the tension between two personalities and directions they're going in their relationship, which is normal. [Dawson]'s rash sometimes. She has a big heart, but she might be overstepping her boundaries between professional and personal," Spencer said. He added: "It's good because it's a two-way street. It's not just the man running off to battle; she runs off to battle too, which is what it's like in real life. Paramedics are out there on the streets and it can be dangerous. Firefighting is inherently a dangerous occupation. But they really do love each other."

Meanwhile, Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has something to prove in the new episode. Since Severide chose not to tell his mother, Jennifer (guest star Kim Delaney), about their relationship, Kidd has been worrying incessantly. She feels that the lieutenant does not consider what they have as serious enough. Severide tried to explain to her that Jennifer did not need to know everything about him. Kidd's insecurity, however, has been getting the best of her. She wants assurance that this time around, Severide is prepared to fight for her.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 episode 19 will air on Thursday, April 19, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.