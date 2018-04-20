'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 20 Spoilers: Brett to Expose Cruz's Little Secret

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

Cruz (Joe Minoso) has a little secret he does not wish to share with his friends at Firehouse 51 in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The Strongest Among Us," the synopsis reveals that Cruz is actually taking some time off to be reacquainted with his high school sweetheart. Since she is already married, the firefighter does not want to start a gossip that he is planning to get in between her and her husband.

Brett (Kara Killmer) knows about the reunion, and she will reportedly struggle in keeping it a secret between them. Cruz will definitely not appreciate her ratting on something he wants to keep under wraps, at least for a while.

It seems inconceivable that Brett is jealous of Cruz's ex-girlfriend. She turned down his advances in the past and got together with Antonio (Jon Seda). Brett even thought she was pregnant with the detective's child, which, fortunately, was not the case.

Her friendship with Cruz has remained tense, but they both understand it is inevitable. He will always feel protective of her no matter what happens.

Elsewhere, Otis (Yuri Sardarov) has accepted the fact that he will not be able to return to his position in the firehouse because of his condition.

In the previous episode, he shared his fears that he would not be able to return to his hundred percent self with Casey (Jesse Spencer). Otis said it was better for him to find a different job that would fit his situation. He also did not feel right taking back his old position from Cordova (Damon Dayoub).

His replacement has proven that he deserved to be a member of the firehouse after helping solve a case. When the squad was tapped to take out the fire razing a residential home belonging to a Mexican drug cartel, more complications arose when it was revealed that a huge amount of money was missing.

Casey and Boden (Eamonn Walker) could vouch for all the firefighters under their watch except for Cordova. Since he was the newest addition to the group, they both had misgivings about his integrity.

Cordova's behavior during the fire was also suspicious. He left Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), claiming that he saw a ghost in the house. It turned out that the thief was the one Cordova saw.

Casey praised him for a job well done and promised to tell the higher-ups about his performance. Cordova, though, had a different idea. He said he was prepared to move on and would pass the opportunity to stay at Firehouse 51.

Elsewhere, Kidd surprised Severide (Taylor Kinney) with news that she asked Hermann (David Eigenberg) if his apartment was still available for occupancy. She wanted to leave Severide's and get her own place. Kidd was also sad that he never told her about his previous marriage. In a recent interview with CarterMatt, Mayo teased about what would happen with the couple in the upcoming episodes.

"The dating triangle has been fun. There's also a great storyline with Severide's family coming up and another with his gorgeous ex Renee. This season Kidd's storyline has really kind of revolved around Kelly but it's given me an opportunity to work with a ton of incredible actors including Taylor so all in all I'm grateful," Mayo said,

"Chicago Fire" season 6 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.