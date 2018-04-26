'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 21 Spoilers: Kidd Meets Severide's Lawyer Ex-Girlfriend

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire"

Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is set to meet the woman Severide (Taylor Kinney) almost walked the aisle with in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The Unrivaled Standard," the synopsis reveals that Rene Royce (guest star Sarah Shahi), the international finance lawyer and one of Severide's ex-girlfriend, will arrive in Chicago. The firefighter will be shocked to see her, never expecting that they will meet again.

The two crossed paths in the first season when Firehouse 51 responded to an emergency. Rene was in one of the cars that were involved in an accident. When she saw Severide, she immediately asked him out on a date as a thank you for saving her. He accepted and the rest was history.

The pair's relationship was doing okay, until Rene had to move to Madrid, Spain, for a promotion. Severide wanted to go with her, but his father made him see reasons. Benny (Treat Williams) made his son realize that he would regret it if he gave up on his dreams of becoming a firefighter.

During the finale, Rene showed up again, and she claimed that she was pregnant with Severide's child. In the first part of season 2, they moved in together. Then, confusion arose when the child's birth did not coincide with the timing when Severide and Rene were together.

After going a paternity test, it was revealed that Severide was not the baby's father and that Rene had a one-night stand when she arrived in Madrid. She was disappointed that it turned out to be the case, but eventually let Severide go. Now, she is back.

According to TVLine, Shahi will be appearing in at least three episodes this installment. Her character will reportedly come to the firehouse because she needs the lieutenant's assistance. She wants to tap into his expertise for a law case that she is handling. Rene, however, has an ulterior motive for approaching her ex: she wants him back.

Kidd, Severide's girlfriend, will definitely have a hard time controlling her emotions when she learns what Rene is really after. Her relationship with her boyfriend is currently on the rocks, and she is still feeling bad that Severide did not tell his mother, Jennifer (Kim Delaney), that they are together.

Because she was pissed, Kidd decided to take Hermann's offer (David Eigenberg) about his spare apartment. She wanted to get out of Severide's digs and make him see how upset she was. Kidd will reportedly regret her decision soon, especially when she recognizes the threat.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the members of Firehouse 51, it is business as usual. Casey (Jesse Spencer) will reportedly help Boden (Eamonn Walker) in an important case. As for Herrmann, trouble is brewing when he goes head to head with Lt. Colannino (guest star Andy John Kalkounos) over a petty matter. He is said to express his dissatisfaction over the other's ideas about coaching his son's basketball team. Colannino will not take the criticism kindly, resulting in an ugly fight with the fireman.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.