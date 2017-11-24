'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Antonio to End Feud with Ramon

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6

Antonio (Jon Seda) may finally be ready to bury the hatchet on his years-long spat with his father in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Chicago Fire."

Previously, showrunner Derek Haas revealed that Seda would appear in the first two episodes of season 6B. His character, Antonio, will be there for his sister Gabby (Monica Raymund) as they await news about their father, Ramon (Daniel Zacapa). During the midseason finale, the older Dawson was found stabbed and unconscious by the paramedics. Gabby was in shock when she saw her father and feared that he would not open his eyes again.

According to Seda, it would be a good opportunity for Antonio to make peace with his father once the latter recovers from his injuries. He said that the reconciliation is something that the showrunners have been eyeing. Over the years, Antonio and Ramon have maintained at least a civil relationship. If not for Gabby, they will not even take time to see each other.

"I think there's always the possibility and I think it's something they wanted to touch on in 'Fire.' It's an important element [of the story] because it's something that people can relate to. Not everyone has a perfect relationship with their parents or families. I think it's something that we will be playing with," Seda said.

Meanwhile, Antonio is expected to get comfort from his ex-girlfriend Brett (Kara Killmer). Speculations are rife that they may give their love another chance. Previously, the two broke up due to a lot of misunderstandings. Brett took offense of Antonio's lack of attention to her and their relationship. This time around, he may have realized his mistakes and reach out to her.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.