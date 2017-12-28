'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Dawson, Brett to be Involved in Car Accident?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6.

Dawson (Monica Raymund) will hit another roadblock while she is trying to save her father from certain death in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "A Man's Legacy," the promo reveals a frantic Dawson upon realizing that the stabbing victim she and Brett (Kara Killmer) are supposed to save is no other than Ramon (Daniel Zacapa). On their way to the hospital, Dawson is in charge of driving while the other paramedic is inside, doing her best to patch up her partner's father. The clip shows the brunette shouting as the sound of a vehicle skidding can be heard. Brett is also shown tumbling inside the ambulance due to the sudden movement. It looks like they will be involved in a car accident.

Dawson's predicament in season 6B is expected to become more intense. She can only hope that her father will survive his injuries. The promo shows her crying while squeezing his limp hand. The fans of the series, however, have been given hope that Dawson's storyline would not be as dark. In a recent interview with TVLine, Jesse Spencer, who plays Casey, hinted that the couple would discuss the possibility of having a child. After losing Louie, they have decided to give each other time to heal. According to Spencer, he really wanted the pair to complete their little family.

"It comes up again," Spencer said. "The Louie storyline will come back in a different way. Those feelings will resurface. She did lose a baby, and then we had Louie, and then we lost him [so the subject matter is] sort of 'the monster in the closet' a little bit, but in a good way. But there's a lot of pain and emotion associated with that."

Spencer adds: "I would love to see them start their family, outside of the firehouse family," the actor says. And although he admits that now is not the right time given the stress of Casey's recent promotion, Spencer believes that the captain does yearn to be a father.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.