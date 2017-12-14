'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Otis Goes All Out to Impress Lady Love

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6.

Otis (Yuri Sardarov) is on a mission to impress the lady he likes in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "A Man's Legacy," the synopsis reveals that Otis wants to score points with Lily (guest star Ariane Rinehart) by making sure that Molly's North's grand opening will be a success. He met the daughter of the former owner of the place during the first half of the season and he fell for her in a flash. Unfortunately for Otis, he will earn that it will take a lot of work to get the place rolling again. On top of his firehouse duties, he will struggle to get everything together in time for the big event.

Meanwhile, Brett's (Kara Killmer) loyalty will be put to a test. She will reportedly have to make a lifesaving decision regarding the fate of someone dear to her. The person must be Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo), who became the victim of Hope's (Eloise Mumford) scheme. The firefighter was supposed to be transferred out of the firehouse due to Hope's manipulation. Brett regrets that she was the one who brought her friend to Firehouse 51. She had no way of knowing that Hope would become obsessed with Severide (Taylor Kinney) and mean Stella harm.

In November, showrunner Derek Haas told TVLine that Brett and Stella would talk about the situation as friends do. According to him, the tension between the two women would not last long. Their close relationship would still be intact even after the mess that Hope created.

"It's really the relationship with Kidd and her, and that will get resolved in the next episode. I don't necessarily like all internal conflict that keeps going for a long time. Look, good friends have fights, and then they work stuff out," the EP teased.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.