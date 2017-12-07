'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Stella and Brett to Discuss Hope Situation

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6.

Brett (Kara Killmer) has a lot to apologize to Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) after what happened with Hope (Eloise Mumford) in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Chicago Fire."

In November, showrunner Derek Haas said that the two women need to sit down and have a serious talk about the Hope fiasco. Brett cannot help but feel bad for introducing Hope to her colleagues. She had no idea her old friend was a conniving person who would not hesitate to bring down others to get what she wanted. When Hope realized how deep Stella's hold on Severide (Taylor Kinney) was, she set out to destroy her. Stella was supposed to be transferred out of Firehouse 51 before the others discovered Hope's scheme.

While Stella still hates the things that Hope did to her, she does not blame Brett one bit. Haas said that their friendship would still prevail. All they need is just to discuss the matter with open minds and everything will fall back into place. According to the EP, they do not like fights that take so long before they become resolved.

"It's really the relationship with Kidd and her, and that will get resolved in the next episode. I don't necessarily like all internal conflict that keeps going for a long time. Look, good friends have fights, and then they work stuff out," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the midseason premiere is also expected to reveal what will happen to Ramon (Daniel Zacapa). Gabby (Monica Raymund) and Antonio's (Jon Seda) father was revealed to be a victim of a stabbing incident. She and Brett went to his rescue without realizing it was him. While Ramon's injury seems serious, speculations are rife that he will survive. This will give him the opportunity to bury the hatchet with Antonio and make peace, once and for all. Gabby will do her best to make the two realize and admit to their mistakes.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.