'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers: Hermann Gets in Trouble with the Law

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promo image for 'Chicago Fire' season 6

Herrmann (David Eigenberg) will be involved in an altercation that may cause him his job in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The Whole Point of Being Roommates," the synopsis reveals that Herrmann will get into a messy fight with a police officer. The firefighter will reportedly lose his cool when he responds to an emergency. It remains unclear why the officer somehow managed to irk Herrmann. Still, his actions will put him in a difficult position with Boden (Eamonn Walker). The chief frowns upon his subordinates who let their temper get the best of them.

Elsewhere, Dawson (Monica Raymund) will be saving a young girl. The situation will become complicated when she discovers that the child's father is an addict. As for Boden, he will have a huge headache when his brother in law arrives without warning. He wants to know why Donna's (guest star Melissa Ponzio) brother, Julian (guest star Michael Cognata), is in Chicago. The episode will also see Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) on a mission. They want to know the identity of the man who Brett (Kara Killmer) is currently dating.

Meanwhile, the last episode featured a big Ramon (Daniel Zacapa) storyline. Viewers finally knew the fate of Dawson's father after he got stabbed. Showrunner Derek Haas talked to CarterMatt about the said cliffhanger from the midseason finale. Dawson and Brett were dispatched to help a stabbing victim and when they got to the scene, they were shocked to find that it was Ramon.

"We had built up Ramon over the course of almost 10 episodes and his relationship with Gabby, and we used the drama of him having talked to her right before that [ending] where she yells at him and says that he only cares about himself. We're thinking about these sort of Good Samaritan stories where someone risks their life for someone else, and it felt like the most unlikely person to be involved would be Ramon Dawson, especially at this point in his life. He's always been a screw-up and selfish. What would you do if you were a paramedic and you got to a scene and the stabbing victim turned out to be your father? That's what we wanted to leave people with," the EP said.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 8 will air on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.