'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Brett and Stella Face Off for Love of One Man

Brett (Kara Killmer) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) will find themselves competing for the attention of a hot Hazmat officer in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Foul Is Fair," the synopsis reveals that trouble will crop up between the two Firehouse 51 ladies because of a man named Zach (guest star Daniel Di Tomasso). He is a Hazmat officer who will be working with the squad in a new case. Although the competition will get heated, Brett and Stella's friendship is expected to remain strong. It will take more than a stud to destroy what they have.

Meanwhile, those fans who are worried that Stella has moved on from Severide (Taylor Kinney) have no reason to be. Showrunner Derek Haas recently told CarterMatt that the two would have plenty of moments in the current season. Although they have agreed to become friends, the tension brewing between them would always be there. In fact, Haas said that viewers would see more of that push-pull dynamics in the upcoming episodes.

"I think they're going to build up more romantic tension as they build up their friendship. The friendship is clicking. The way that these two actors act together is always funny and inspirational for a writer to watch on set. We love that they're just friends, but there's also this undercurrent of wanting it to be something more. I think they'll be two ships passing in the night for a little while, but we're going to build it up. Hopefully the audience is responding to it; we'll keep going in that direction," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) struggling to communicate with each other. Since she met the teenager with an addict father last episode, Dawson has been preoccupied with helping her out. Casey does not want his wife to become so involved, though. He knows Dawson will only get hurt, just like when Louie was taken away from them.

"Chicago Fire" season 6, episode 9 will air on Thursday, Jan. 18, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.