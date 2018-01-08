'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Brett and Antonio's Rekindled Romance Progresses, Causes Drama

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional image for 'Chicago Fire'

The upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire" season 6 will see Brett (Kara Killmer) on the hot seat about her new — or old — romance.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Whole Point of Being Roommates," states that Brett will be questioned by Otis (Yuri Sardarov) and Cruz (Joe Minoso) about her dating life. The two will make it their goal to find out who Brett is romantically seeing.

Elsewhere, Dawson (Monica Raymund) will find herself in a tough situation. She will save the life of a young girl, but things take a dramatic turn when she discovers that the girl's father has a painkiller addiction. Herrmann (David Eigenberg), on the other hand, will respond to a call and lose control of his temper with a police officer, resulting in a clash between the two.

Finally, Donna's (guest star Melissa Ponzio) brother, Julian (guest star Michael Cognata), will make a surprise visit. And, while things may seem fine on the surface, Boden (Eamonn Walker) will be suspicious of his sudden arrival.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. The clip focuses on Brett rekindling her relationship with Antonio (Jon Seda) after he broke her heart in the past. She reminds him that he said their encounter would be a one-time thing, but it certainly does not seem that way. As a matter of fact, executive producer Derek Haas recently assured Entertainment Weekly that their storyline will not be fleeting.

"The audience is going to think that we just did this story as a quick little one-off or two-off, but this story's going to continue through season 6. So just when they think it's over, it's not going to be over," he said.

Additionally, Haas teased a love triangle in store for Brett, Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo), and another man, whose identity he refrained from revealing. Cruz's feelings for Brett will also start to resurface.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 airs Thursdays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.