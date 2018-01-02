'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Otis Prepares To Open Molly's North

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Photo image for 'Chicago Fire' season 6

Otis (Yuri Sardarov) will do everything that he can to make sure that the grand opening of the second branch of Molly's is in proper order.

In the midseason finale, Otis found a good location for the expansion of the bar that he owns with Gabriella Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg).

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "A Man's Legacy," Otis will reportedly go through all lengths to make sure that everything is perfect for the launch of the second branch of Molly's. But it seems like he has another agenda since he wants to impress Lily (Ariane Rinehart).

The synopsis also revealed that Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) will have to make a lifesaving decision while on duty in the field to save the life of a person close to a member of the firehouse family.

In the previous episode, Brett and Dawson responded to a call to rescue a stabbing victim. When the two arrived on the scene, they were surprised when they discovered that the victim happens to be Dawson's father Ramon (Daniel Zacapa).

Since Ramon's life is in danger, this means that Dawson's brother Antonio (Jon Seda) will arrive to visit their father. This will be the first time that Antonio and Brett will see each other again after they break up last season.

However, Killmer revealed in an interview with TVLine that the former couple's reunion may not end in reconciliation.

"I think what's different about the relationship [this time] is Brett," Killmer stated. "The first time around, she was a little too attached to outcomes to realize how complicated the situation really was. So I think this time around, she's trying to be a little bit more laid-back and just enjoying him, as the women of America want to."

NBC will air the next episode of "Chicago Fire" on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EDT.