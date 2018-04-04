'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Severide to Get Surprise Visit From His Mother

NBC Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) in episode 17 of 'Chicago Fire' season 6.

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) will finally reunite with his mother in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire" season 6.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Put White On Me," Severide's lady love, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), will do everything that she can to get the approval of his mother, Jennifer Sheridan (Kim Delaney), who suddenly drops by for a surprise visit.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Severide was seen going through a lot of paper works on his desk when he was informed that someone was looking for him outside the station. He reluctantly got up to check his unexpected visitor, who turned out to be his mother.

He asked his mom why she suddenly dropped by, and she said that she decided to come and live with him. This came as a shock to Severide, as well as to Stella who overheard the conversation since she was also outside the station.

Showrunner Derek Haas talked with TVLine to discuss the sudden appearance of Severide's mother, as well as the other complications that will coming episodes of "Chicago Fire" season 6.

Haas praised the "NYPD Blue" alum for doing a great job in portraying the role of Severide's mother whom he has not seen for a long time. But things will become even more complicated with the return of his father, Benny (Treat Williams).

The executive producer also described how Severide's relationship with his mother will pick up when they reunite in the upcoming episode. According to Haas, the two still have a very good relationship.

"The only times we've referred to her is that in high school, she had some difficulties when Benny was cheating on her. In Texas, we would call it 'getting checked into the nervous hospital.' So he went and lived with April. The only other time we've referred to her, he said, 'My mom's a saint.' That's the version that we're playing," the executive producer stated. "Boys have special relationships with their moms, I think, most of the time," he went on to say.

Haas also mentioned in the interview that Severide's former girlfriend Renee Royce (Sarah Shahi) will also come back this season.

The "Chicago Fire" boss revealed that Renee will return to ask Severide for help regarding a case that she is working on.

In season 2, Renee lied to him about the paternity of the child that she was bearing during that time. But things will be different between them during her return. "Now the audience is going to remember that she was trouble, so we'll play into that, also. And because of where Kidd and Severide are in their relationship in the second half, it's going to certainly come into play in that. And she has a five-year-old!" the executive producer also said in the interview.

This could mean that Renee's return could have a huge effect in the budding romance between Severide and Kidd.

The next episode of "Chicago Fire" season 6 will air on NBC on Thursday, April 5, at 10 p.m. EDT.