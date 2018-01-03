'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Sylvie Brett, Antonio Dawson to Give Their Romance Another Shot

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoFire) Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6.

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) will give their romance another try when "Chicago Fire" returns for season 6.

The previous season wrapped up with Sylvie and Antonio calling it quits due to the detective's complicated setup with his family. Sylvie decided to leave the relationship after Antonio's former wife confronted her at work.

However, things will be different for "Brettonio" this year as Antonio's recent tragedy will bring Sylvie back to his life again. After Antonio's father gets stabbed, Sylvie will be there to help her ex deal with the difficult situation.

"I think what's different about the relationship [this time] is Brett," Killmer told TVLine about the new dynamic between Sylvie and Antonio. "The first time around, she was a little too attached to outcomes to realize how complicated the situation really was. So I think this time around, she's trying to be a little bit more laid-back and just enjoying him, as the women of America want to."

Meanwhile, things will also get more interesting between Antonio's sister Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) and her husband Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). While they have been discussing about starting a family of their own, it seems the couple are not yet ready to become parents.

Showrunner Derek Haas recently said the duo are "still so young in their marriage," and it might be too early to have a baby. Haas explained that the duo needs to "buid" their relationship first before they move on to family life.

Reports note that Gabriela and Matthew did plan to adopt a child last season. Their plan, however, fell through when the child's biological father came back into the picture. Last season was also not an ideal time for them to welcome a child since they are "at different places in their lives."

"Chicago Fire" season 6 returns on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.