'Chicago Fire Season 6' Spoilers: Will Brett Find Love This Season?

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in 'Chicago Fire'

Sylvie Brett (Kara Kilmer) will have her hands full in the upcoming episodes of "Chicago Fire" season 6, and not everything will be about her work.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Slamigan," Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso) will ask Brett and Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte) for help to create a new tool that they can use for the squad.

But in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Derek Haas teased that the old flame between Brett and Cruz could be reignited at some point in the upcoming episodes of season 6 even if she already set her eyes on someone else.

"There's going to be another man who comes into our Firehouse 51 world who's already in the Chicago Fire Department that both Brett and Stella [Minda Rae Mayo] are going to have their eyes on," Haas said in early January. "Also, she and Cruz — you know they live together, Cruz, Otis [Yuri Sardarov], and Brett — and Cruz had a relationship with her at one time. I think some feelings for Brett are going to emerge again. As he sees what Otis and Lily [guest star Ariane Rinehart] have, Cruz starts looking at Brett again."

However, Haas did not specify if Brett will also feel the same for Cruz, although he did mention that the steamy encounter between Brett and Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) might happen again soon.

"The audience is going to think that we just did this story as a quick little one-off or two-off, but this story's going to continue through season 6," he also said. "So just when they think it's over, it's not going to be over."

Meanwhile, the next episode of "Chicago Fire" season 6 will also feature Gabriela Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Matthew Casey's (Jesse Spencer) quest to find out where Briana (guest star Quinn Cooke) is after they learned that he knows a very important information.

The episode is slated to air on NBC on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 10 p.m. EDT.