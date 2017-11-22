'Chicago Med' Bosses Tease New Romances, Time Slot

"Chicago Med" showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov revealed a few details about the latest season, which debuted on Tue.

Facebook/ChicagoMed/ 'Chicago Med' airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the pair talked about the delayed return, the shorter episode order, and the time slot change. They also teased some major developments this season, particularly when it comes to romance.

"It took some logistical maneuvering because we have to be in sync chronologically with the other Chicago shows," said Schneider in reference to "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D."

"We just had to adjust because we had originally planned that our first show was going to pick up immediately after the final episode," Frolov, co-showrunner and Schneider's wife added. "We couldn't do that having a later start."

As for the decision to change the medical drama's time slot, which now follows the critically acclaimed family drama "This is Us," Frolov believes that the matchup is a good one, which they are also looking forward to.

The third season of "Chicago Med" debuted last Tuesday, where it was revealed that Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) survived the gunshot wound he sustained in the previous season's finale. Apparently, he also helped free the man who nearly killed him. While Robin (Mekia Cox) was allowed to return home after her surgery, she continues to display side effects.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Will (Nick Gehlfuss) finally took the leap and admitted their feelings. Frolov said that their getting together seemed like the right moment. They were not seeing other people, and there were no obstacles to it.

"We also have some new romances that are always tough to navigate in a work situation," Schneider revealed. Especially with Ethan and April, there's a power differential because he's a doctor and she's a nurse, and there's always going to be a power difference between them in the workplace while they're trying to build a romantic relationship."

Brand new episodes of "Chicago Med" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.