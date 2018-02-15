Facebook/ChicagoMed Promotional image for 'Chicago Med'

Fans of "Chicago Med" will have to wait for a few more weeks before they could see the series return for its new episode. As of latest reports, the medical drama will not return to NBC until after the Winter Olympics.

Last Tuesday, many fans were disappointed when episode 10 did not air on NBC. Apparently, the network is still broadcasting the 2018 Winter Olympics and has to set aside many of its programs, including "Chicago Med" season 3.

Meanwhile, NBC has just released the synopsis for "Chicago Med's" returning episode. Titled "Down By Law," episode 10 will follow Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) as she struggles over two different circumstances. The synopsis reveals that her first predicament has to do with her being involved in a car accident, which will leave her with an injured head. Her second predicament has to do with her teenage patient who has an old, aggressive husband. The synopsis reveals that while Dr. Hallstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will be by her side throughout her ordeals, his support still won't be enough to help her get through.

The preview for the upcoming episode shows Dr. Manning coming up to her teenage patient and telling her, "You have the right to make your own medical decisions." Viewers have yet to find out what the condition of the patient is, but the clip makes it look like Dr. Manning is determined to do everything she can to protect her against her old and aggressive husband.

Elsewhere in the episode, Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) will find himself in a tough situation as he learns something alarming about a woman he had just gone on a date with. Just like him, Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) will also be surprised to discover some shocking things about the man she's been dating.

"Chicago Med" season 3 episode 10 will air on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.