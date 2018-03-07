'Chicago Med' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Manning And Choi To Help Problematic Pregnant Teen

Facebook/ChicagoMed Promotional image for 'Chicago Med'

Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Choi (Brian Tee) will cross the line in their duties as doctors in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Med."

In the episode titled "Born this Way," the synopsis reveals that the two doctors will be coming to the rescue of a pregnant teen. Manning and Choi will be venturing to a homeless encampment to help in the baby's delivery. By doing so, they are putting their own lives and licenses at risk. Elsewhere, Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and April (Yaya DaCosta) will handle a likewise difficult case. They will find out that the patient they are treating is a confirmed pedophile. The pair will have to reflect on their sworn duties as healers as they attend to a monster.

Meanwhile, fans of Manning and Halstead should be prepared for some trouble in paradise DeVitto has told TVLine that the couple would be facing problems in their relationship. Recently, things have been going smoothly for the two. Manning has let go of her insecurities and fears and allowed Halstead to be there for her. Losing her husband was a blow that she has yet to fully forget. The actress said that the conflict would arise due the difference of opinion. Manning will reportedly be firmer than usual and this will not go well with her boyfriend.

"... In Episode 13, you see them conflict big-time on how they think something should be handled, and it causes a big issue for them. And then the next episode, the one that we're actually filming now, you see Natalie kind of take a stance and own herself as a woman, and just not want to put up [with] anything anymore. It's really an interesting and exciting episode, especially with what's going on in the world right now, and the way she stands [up] for herself," DeVitto said.

"Chicago Med" season 3 episode 12 will air on Tuesday, March 20 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.