'Chicago Med' Season 3 Episode 12 to Air Next Week

Facebook/ChicagoMed Promo poster for the NBC series "Chicago Med"

The NBC American hospital drama series "Chicago Med" did not air as expected on March 13, Tuesday, after the network decided that the show would take a brief hiatus to prioritize other shows.

According to reports, NBC has decided to postpone the next episode of "Chicago Med" despite the already long midseason break that the show had. Instead, the pilot episode for the network's latest series titled "Rise" will be taking its usual time slot on March 13.

Additionally, the season finale of "This Is Us" season 2 will be airing on its usual time slot as scheduled — which is the show that "Rise" was supposed to replace for March 20.

This abrupt rescheduling does not take away the fact that the upcoming episode of the hospital drama is one that is anticipated by its fans and viewers. On the next episode of "Chicago Med," Sarah, played by Rachel DiPillo, will be reuniting with her father, Robert Haywood, played by Michael Gill. Given that Robert abandoned Sarah and her family when she was just a child, his presence could bring forth unprecedented drama.

As for Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss, his relationship with Natalie Manning, played by Torrey DeVitto, could be tested after running into a stressful work-related predicament. Meanwhile, the upcoming episode will also be revealing more of the story that follows after the kiss between Connor, played by Colin Donnell and Ava, played by Norma Kuhling — which transpired in the final moments of episode 12.

It turns out that NBC has a lot of expectations for "Rise," which is an American musical drama that is based on a true story. However, there is not much known about the new series, so it is too early for the network to determine if it will indeed become a hit with the audience.

"Chicago Med" season 3 episode 12 will return on March 20 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.