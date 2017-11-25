'Chicago Med' Season 3 News: 'Teen Wolf' Actress Arden Cho Lands Role in NBC Drama

(Photo: Facebook/ChicagoMed) "Chicago Med" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

"Chicago Med" has added a new character for season 3.

Arden Cho is officially on board the medical drama, according to reports. The "Teen Wolf" alum will not have supernatural powers in her new acting gig, but she will still portray a charming character in the NBC series.

The actress will star in "Chicago Med" as Emily, Dr. Ethan Choi's (Brian Tee) adopted sister. She is on the rebellious side and has a taste for the nightlife. Additionally, she likes gambling with other people's money. Based on her character description, Emily may become a headache for Ethan when she arrives in the city.

Following the announcement of her casting, Cho shared a tweet that reads: "I always wanted an older brother oh & being a trouble maker sounds like FUN!"

Cho left "Teen Wolf" in 2016 after her character Kira suffered a dark fate with the Skinwalkers in season 5. In a video she posted on YouTube, the TV personality said she initially had not expected to be written off from the program.

The third season of "Chicago Med" kicked off this week and the premiere saw the blossoming romance between Ethan and April (Yaya DaCosta). Unfortunately, it appears the newbie couple still has to work out a few issues in their relationship.

One of their biggest struggles this season is the complicated setup they have in the workplace, since Ethan is a doctor and April works at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as a nurse.

"How do you navigate a relationship when your loved one is your boss or your underling?" co-showrunner Diane Frolov told TVLine. "They're going to have to figure that out, and that's not an easy thing, because you have people with their lives in the balance."

"Chicago Med" season 3 airs every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.