Facebook/ChicagoMed Promotional image for 'Chicago Med'

In the next episode of "Chicago Med," Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) will have several things to deal with including the aftermath of her head injury which she got by trying to protect her young patient who was married to an older man.

The new episode of "Chicago Med" Season 3 will feature Dr. Manning in various dilemmas of her own and of her patient.

In a previous installment, Dr. Manning was involved in an accident where she suffered a head injury after she saw a drive by shooting.

These events still have an effect on her as the synopsis hints that the pediatrician will have some "struggles with the aftermath" of her sustained injury. However, it is unclear whether permanent damage is looming or if it will cause bigger problems for the doctor and the patients..

Meanwhile, Dr. Manning cannot just stop her work even though she is still feeling her head injury. The synopsis also indicated that she and her boyfriend, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), will be assigned to a "teenage patient." But aside from the latter's medical condition, Dr. Manning and Dr. Halstead will be involved in the girl's personal life after they notice something not right about her "overbearing older husband." Both doctors will later feel that the husband does not mean well for his much younger wife.

As for the other characters, both Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) will discover something unexpected about the people in their love lives.

The synopsis hints that Dr. Rhodes might be reunited with a person he dated before after he discovers an "alarming information" about her. While the synopsis did not further explain it, this might involve a former lover who could be severely ill. Fans may also recall that Dr. Rhodes has dated Dr. Sam Zanetti (Julie Berman) and later gone out with Dr. Robin Charles (Mekia Cox).

Meanwhile, Maggie may also have issues with her budding relationship after finding out something she does not expect about the man she is currently dating.

After a two-week break due to the coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, "Chicago Med" returns with its 10th episode on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.