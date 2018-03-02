'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Dr. Manning Tries To Save A Baby With Whooping Cough

Facebook/ChicagoMed Promotional image for 'Chicago Med'

The upcoming episode of "Chicago Med" season 3 will see Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) attempting to quickly save the life of a baby.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Folie Á Deux," states that a baby with whooping cough will be treated at the hospital, and Dr. Manning will have the challenging task of trying to save the child.

Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), on the other hand, will find himself in a tight spot when Dr. Reese's (Rachel DiPillo) estranged father (guest star Michel Gill) approaches him as a patient. Making matters worse, Dr. Reese has no idea at all.

Elsewhere, Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) will turn to April (Yaya DaCosta) for help when a neighbor of his gets stabbed. Together, the two will try to find out the root of the incident and who is to blame.

Finally, Noah (guest star Roland Buck III) will commit a grave error and misdiagnose a patient. As a result, Dr. Bekker (Norma Kuhling) and Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) will have to clean up his mess as they are challenged with the task of fixing the mistake.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dr. Manning walking and being followed by the mother of a patient as a voiceover states that "the world's worst diseases have been eradicated." However, it looks like the statement may have been spoken too soon.

Dr. Manning asks the mother whether her son has had any vaccinations. The boy's parents are visibly and understandably worried, as the mother tells Dr. Manning that their son has not had vaccinations at all.

"It only takes one carrier to bring them back," the voiceover teases.

Someone then yells for help and Dr. Manning rushes to the side of a baby, who is presumably the one experiencing whooping coughs. But, it looks like they will consider a number of different diagnoses as well.

"Measles, mumps, polio," a girl says.

"That's what we're looking at here," Dr. Manning confirms.

"Chicago Med" season 3 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.