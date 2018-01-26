'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Dr. Rhodes Operates on a Conscious World Renowned Surgeon

Facebook/ChicagoMed Promotional image for 'Chicago Med'

The upcoming episode of "Chicago Med" season 3 will see Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) feeling the pressure.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "On Shaky Ground," states that Dr. Bekker's (guest star Norma Kuhling) mentor, Dr. Marvin Jaffrey (guest star Malcolm McDowell), will need a risky surgery performed on him. And, somehow, Dr. Rhodes will be convinced to take on the task of operating on the world-renowned surgeon.

Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta), on the other hand, have their own problems to deal with. They will find out that one of their patients might have been the victim of abuse carried out by his/her own family. Dr. Choi and April will then have to decide on whether to contact child services.

Elsewhere, Dr. Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) will find themselves on opposite sides of an argument. They will not agree on how to advise a family who is dealing with their premature baby.

Finally, Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) will head on over to the Cook County jail for a visit, but he will not be alone. Dr. Reese (Rachel DiPillo) will accompany him to the jail.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Dr. Rhodes and his team preparing to perform a surgery unlike any other. The doctor meets his patient, Dr. Jaffrey, who insists on being awake during the procedure. Dr. Rhodes is understandably taken aback by this request, though it looks like there is nothing they can do but to fulfill it. After all, he is a world-renowned surgeon, so he must know what is best for himself.

But, having a surgeon as skilled as Dr. Jaffrey be awake for his own surgery may prove to be a deterrent in the end. The clip shows Dr. Jaffrey, mid-operation, commenting on how the doctors are doing it wrong.

"Chicago Med" season 3 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.