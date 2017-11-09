'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Latest Sneak Peak Hints at Emotional Premiere

(Photo: Facebook/ChicagoMed) Featured is a promotional image for "Chicago Med" season 3.

Dr. Daniel Charles' (Oliver Platt) fate will be revealed when "Chicago Med" returns for season 3.

In the previous season, Dr. Charles was outside of the hospital when a patient shot him at point-blank range. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) was able to call help for him but viewers were left wondering if he survived.

NBC released a sneak peek for the upcoming season and it shows the events that transpired after the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center resident was shot. A bloodied Dr. Charles is being wheeled in to the emergency room as his colleagues try to save his life.

Colin Donnell, who plays Dr. Connor Rhodes, said the shooting will affect the hospital's entire emergency department. "The incident with Dr. Charles is affecting everyone going forward because it happened to one of our own," he teased.

Dr. Charles' fate will not be the only emotional moment in the next season, though. Season 3 is also expected to touch on the doctors' personal lives as they try to deal with their romantic relationships.

Dr. Ethan Choi and April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) continue to keep their romance under wraps, but it looks like the former is done with sneaking around. Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Dr. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), on the other hand, still have yet to make their relationship official.

In other news, "Chicago P.D." will be celebrating its 100th episode next year with a crossover episode with "Chicago Fire." Although "Chicago Med" is not officially part of the crossover, cast members from the medical drama are set to appear on the two-parter. The exact air date for the special has yet to be announced by NBC.

The third season of "Chicago Med" premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.