'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Natalie Deals With High-Risk Pregnancy in Episode 2

"Chicago Med" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Complicated relationships threaten careers on the upcoming episode of "Chicago Med" season 3.

Titled "Nothing to Fear," this week's episode will explore a high-risk pregnancy and a messy relationship. Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) goes to extreme lengths to help a worried woman who is pregnant with a severely underdeveloped baby. Ethan (Brian Tee) gets into a conflict with April (Yaya DaCosta) when he uses their relationship as leverage to make a patient agree to a dangerous procedure.

Meanwhile, Sarah (Rachel DiPillo) argues with Daniel (Oliver Platt) over their patients. Connor (Colin Donnell) works to find balance in his career and personal life, but the pressure caused by his current situation may have led him to commit a major blunder.

The promo opens with Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie riding a Ferris Wheel. It seems the will-they-or-won't-they element of their relationship will continue as they spend more time outside the hospital together.



April and Ethan, on the other hand, will deal with a rough patch in their relationship. They are slowly realizing the consequences of their romance as it starts to affect their work. Another scene shows the hospital in chaos as a pregnant woman tries to escape from the hospital.

"Chicago Med" is known for featuring episodes that are somehow inspired by true events. As season 3 moves forward, showrunner Andrew Schneider hinted at more big cases in the coming episodes.

"This is a little past the midway part of the season, but we have an episode where a baby goes missing in the hospital and they lock the hospital down," he shared. "Nobody comes in or out while the search for this baby is going on. So that's kind of an umbrella episode where all the stories take place in the context of the hospital being locked down."

