Facebook/ChicagoMed

The upcoming episode of "Chicago Med" season 3 will see Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) delivering some unsettling news to a female patient.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Ties That Bind," states that Natalie will have to tell a woman that she was unknowingly sterilized when she was a young girl. But, Natalie will not be the only one with problems in the new episode. Sarah (Rachel DiPillo) will be consumed by her paranoia, which will cause her to use pepper spray on an aggressive patient. Ethan (Brian Tee), on the other hand, will try to diagnose a male patient who does not appear to have any symptoms.

Elsewhere, Will (Nick Gehlfuss) will attempt to help a young couple who are willing to go to great lengths in order to have a baby. Finally, Goodwin (S. Eptha Merkerson) and Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) will try to find a way to convince paramedics to bring more patients to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Goodwin looking disappointed and concerned. The clip teases a doctor crossing the line. Stohl (Eddie Jemison) seems to be in disbelief that a doctor would attack a patient at the hospital.

The video offers a handful of doctors who may be responsible for the attack. Of course, the synopsis already gives away the identity of the doctor who loses it: Sarah. And, the clip reveals that her mistake will have a huge effect on her job.

Goodwin asks the unseen doctor if they can give her an explanation as to why the attack transpired. However, it looks like the explanation will not be enough to save the doctor's job at Gaffney, as Goodwin hands out a suspension order and asks for the doctor's pass back.

"Chicago Med" season 3 airs Tuesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.